Italy's leading wine bodies release very different production forecasts for 2018 vintage

Two of Italy’s leading wine bodies have released predictions on the size of the 2018 Italian vintage, with considerable discrepancy between the two.

While Ismea/UIV predicted that Italy would harvest 49 million hectoliters of wine this year, the oenologists association Assoenologi is forecasting a considerably larger harvest weighing in at 55.8 million hectoliters, a 6.8 million hectoliter difference.

While estimates are much closer for the northern part of the country, and virtually identical for regions such as Emilia-Romagna, the biggest discrepancies lie in the south. For example, while Ismea/UIV is predicting a crop size in the region of 9.1mhl for Puglia, the Italian winemakers’ association predicts the harvest will come in at 11,9mhl, a difference of 2.8mhl. Similarly in Campania, where volumes are lower, Assoenologi’s estimates are twice those of Ismea/UIN at 1.55mhl compared with 711,000. In Sicily too there is a significant disparity in the forecasts, with Assoenologi estimating production to be in the region of 5.79m hl, while Ismea/UIV is predicting 4.3mhl.

The differences in figures can partly be explained by the fact that Asssoenologi bases its predictions on Istat figures while Ismea/UIV uses Agea data and producers’ declarations.

According to the OIV total Italian production for 2017 was in the region of 42.5mhl, which tallies most closely with Istat data. However, the latter’s data has also fluctuated considerably, announcing crop estimates in 2017 of 40mhl, six million hectoliters less than the final figure.