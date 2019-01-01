Profits at De Bortoli Wines jump by 50% driven by strong sales to China

Strong sales in China have helped De Bortoli achieve soaring profits, up by nearly 50% in the past fiscal year.

The company described the region as its “standout” market, adding that it had fared particularly well in the premium on-trade, with sales of the newly fashionable proseccco and rose seeing strong demand.

It attributed some of its success to its increased investment into social media in the region, such as China’s WeChat, and into other advertising strategies, including superscreens at shopping centres, large billboards, digital campaigns, Spotify, bus shelters and catch-up TV to reach its target market of millenials.

De Bortoli’s records show revenue in the 2019 tax year rising to $150.755m, from $147.3m in 2018, with its net profit jumping to $20.1m, from $13.55m.

“The company’s on-premise status is held across much of mainland China and throughout Asia, with notable achievements including being named top red wine brand by the glass in Beijing by MiBD Markets in late 2018 and the No 1 Australian wine brand in Japan based on combined still and sparkling Australian wine,” stated the company’s annual report.

Managing director Darren De Bortoli said North America and Europe had also delivered good returns but China had been “the standout”.